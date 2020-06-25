Fort Worth

Couple Married More Than Half a Century Dies Together From COVID-19 While Holding Hands

Curtis and Betty Tarpley were married for 53 years

By Noelle Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Curtis and Betty Tarpley spent more than half a century as a couple. On June 18, they took their last breaths together in a hospital room, holding hands.

"With them both going at the same time, you're not seeing one of them grieve or be sad for the other one," son Tim Tarpley said. "I think that's very helpful."

Tarpley said his 80-year old mother hadn't been feeling well. "My dad would, like, whisper 'Oh, I think she's got that COVID stuff ya know'," Tarpley explained.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 23

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas 5 mins ago

DFW Hospitals Welcome Military Medical Personnel to Add Staff If COVID Cases Rise

Betty went into Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth on a Tuesday. Two days later, her 79-year-old husband followed. Both had COVID-19. Tarpley is now quarantined at home.

"It's the saddest thing ever," Tarpley said. "Because you drop your parents off at the curb and their walkers, and they walk themselves into the emergency room and you don't see them again."

Tarpley said he last words to his mother were via text, communicated to her through a nurse. "I just said that she was a great mom, but she's gonna be a better angel."

"Growing up, nobody wants to turn into their parents, right," Tarpley said holding back tears. "Then, as we get older, we get to that age, right? They're our heroes, and you're lucky if you end up being half as good as they are."

"

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us