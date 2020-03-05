Coronavirus Travel Restrictions Affecting DFW Airport Terminal Sales

Thursday, the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Board of Directors will discuss the coronavirus effect on businesses inside the airport.

Board members will vote on a measure to amend the concession leases in Terminal D for those impacted by sales falling below what is normally expected.

DFW Airport representatives released a brief statement:

“With the impact in passenger movement from Asia, DFW Airport retail locations are experiencing a decrease in sales. As a result, the airport has presented the DFW board a request to allow 13 retail locations, including Duty Free, to pay a percentage of sales versus the minimum annual guarantee for the remainder of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020.”

According to Board documents, the affected stores are Coach, Jo Malone, MAC, Estee Lauder Multibrand, Longchamp, Mont Blanc, TUMI, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors / Kate Spade, InMotion Entertainment, L'Occitane, Duty Free and The Range.

