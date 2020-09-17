Concerns, Questions, Comfort Following Gov. Abbott's Announcement to Relax Restrictions

With COVID-19 numbers trending down across Texas, many predicted relaxed restrictions were coming.

But pressure may be mounting for even more change.

“There’s no checks and balances right now,” said Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale.

Thursday afternoon, Hale sent a letter to Governor Abbott requesting he rescind statewide executive orders requiring face coverings and limiting certain businesses.

“It really is city-to-city and I think that the local leaders should be able to make those decisions,” Hale said.

Hale said he’d been preparing the letter for about two weeks and that submitting it Wednesday, the same day as Abbott’s announcement, was coincidental.

In the letter, Hale writes to the Governor, “Every day further that they orders remain in place, and you do not call a special session, you are distancing yourself further from the will of the people.”

Hale said leaders in smaller Collin County cities he represents feel the same way.

Thursday, Governor Abbott relaxed restrictions on certain types of businesses including retail stores, restaurants and gyms. The businesses can increase capacity from 50% to 75% beginning Monday.

While the announcement was anticipated by many, others wondered whether Governor Abbott would keep the statewide mask mandate.

Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society said he's relieved Abbott did.

“It is an irrefutable aid in our fight against COVID-19. It is, in fact, our armor,” said Dr. Casanova.

With major school districts on the verge of re-opening and flu season right around the corner, Dr. Casanova said there are concerns loosened restrictions could reverse progress made toward bending the curve.

“The reality is that only time will tell,” he said.

