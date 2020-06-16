Companies Start New Routines to Help Employees Return to Their Workplace Safely

As the state continues to reopen, more people are heading back to the physical offices they once knew.

Some started moving back in at the start of June while others are still waiting until July. We’re even hearing of some waiting until September to make sure they absolutely work around others safely.

From sanitizing every week to completely rearranging office spaces, companies are making some changes or starting new routines in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Shaun Butterworth of Stratus Building Solutions of DFW is gearing up to fight the spread in the workplace.

"Our phone has been ringing off the hook for the past two and a half months,” he said.

His company has been especially busy since offices reopened in June. Some just requested a one-time base clean for peace of mind.

“The other extreme we’re seeing is that companies have a positive case and they’ve cleared the space out and they need to get back to work,” he said.

In that instance, he puts on full PPE gear to sanitize a location with a positive case.

Other workplaces have requested a weekly clean. He showed us what a typical disinfecting sweep looks like, using something called an electrostatic sprayer, while conducting a cleaning at the Livens & Reed Attorneys office in Bedford.

"When the gun spits out the disinfectant, it’s like a static cling kind of process. Everything gets wrapped around,” Butterworth said. “It’s a much more thorough process when it comes to disinfecting.”

Prevention goes beyond sanitation.

Susan Brasuell, COO for ENTOS Design in Dallas, can attest to that. She normally directs her team of interior designers to create office layouts for commercial spaces but right now their focus has shifted to helping clients retrofit existing office spaces for social distancing.

“People are craving getting back to the office,” she said. "We’re looking at their behaviors and how they're going to use this space.”

She shared some of their new, COVID-19 layouts, which call for paths of travel, sanitation stations, limited entrances, and no-touch areas.

ENTOS Design

Another big safety feature is barriers – like these clear shields from that can set up around the desk to stay apart from co-workers.

National

“It’s an easy solution for some businesses who think, ‘If this doesn’t last forever, I don’t’ want to change everything in my office, I want to change it temporarily,’” said Brasuell. “But then some companies are coming to us and saying, ‘No, I want this to be the standard going forward.’”

Something else Brausuell's own office is doing right now is staggered workdays or an A/B day schedule. That’s where workers take turns throughout the week to come into the office, further minimizing contact with each other.