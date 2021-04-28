Community Center Helps Hundreds of West Dallas Residents Get COVID-19 Vaccine

About 200 people in West Dallas got their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, thanks to a community collaboration with Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center.

As soon as doors opened, there was a steady stream of people - many who were West Dallas residents, walking up and driving up to the Wesley-Rankin Community Center.

The event was opened to anyone across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Bianca Vargas said getting her first Pfizer shot was easy.

She’s a busy mom of two who works three jobs.

“I just made it on my lunch break, very convenient,” said Bianca Vargas, who got vaccinated.

Candace Thompson collaborated with West Dallas leaders to open the vaccine site.

“I think it reaches more people because it helps overcome the barriers that accessing the vaccine presented in the first place,” said Community Outreach Manager for Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center, Candace Thompson.

Organizers say the site is a great start that will hopefully bring more clinics to the area.

“75212 West Dallas is a very huge area. I’m not sure if people know that. A lot of our areas are walking communities too, so just because a vaccine clinic is offered in West Dallas, doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be two or three offered just to provide that accessibility,” said Executive Director for the Wesley-Rankin Community Center, Shellie Ross.

The next event will be held at the Wesley-Rankin Community Center again on May 19.

Baylor Scott & White will be back to administer the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.