Commercial Cleaning Company Sees Rise in Demand

Cathedral of Light Church in Farmers Branch was bustling with activity, not because of a special church service, but for deep disinfecting.

"It's a good idea," Senior Minister Melinda Allen said. "Part of what you're doing is you're calming the people and giving them a reason to trust."

The cleaning crews suited up in white jumpsuits and masks before entering the sanctuary to spray heavily trafficked and touched surfaces.

"Nervous for everybody," crew supervisor Jose Castro said. "Need to take a lot of precautions."

The crew's protective gear wasn't to protect workers from possible COVID-19 infection, but to protect them from prolonged exposure to the cleaning and disinfecting agents.

Allen isn't just leading her congregation. She owns Allen & Company Environmental Services. On Monday, the cleaning company used the church to train its new employees to help meet the demand for disinfecting in the age of COVID-19.

"They're calling and saying 'I need you now,'" Allen said. "There's a lot of craziness. Most of those are businesses that just really want to keep up and running."

Allen said the age of coronavirus is changing the way many churches, including her own, run.

"They've forced some of us in to the 21st century who were really resisting," Allen said.

Sunday, she held service on Facebook Live for the first time. She said 250 people watched online, while just 20 people came to the sanctuary.

Allen said remote church and in-person deep cleaning will likely be the new normal for a while.