Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 341 New Cases of COVID-19, 7 Deaths Tuesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 341 new COVID-19 cases and seven more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 219 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 8,052, and the deaths of three people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The deaths reported Tuesday included a 59-year-old Princeton woman, a 91-year-old Frisco man and a 92-year-old Plano man. There have been 93 coronavirus-related deaths in Collin County.

The seven-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 204 new cases per day -- the highest its been during the pandemic.

There are 5,227 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 2,732 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 122 new cases of the virus Tuesday and four more COVID-19-related deaths.

The four fatalities included a Lewisville man in his 60s, a Highland Village man in his 40s, a Carrollton woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and a Highland Village woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

"Today, we are terribly saddened to report four deaths in Denton County due to complications from COVID-19 and sincerely seek your thoughts and prayers for their families," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "The seriousness of COVID-19 cannot be more firmly stated. Each of us must continue to do our part to keep this virus from spreading."

Denton County's seven-day average for new cases increased to 106; the 14-day average held steady at 110.

The county has recorded 66 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,867 with 4,848 estimated recoveries and 2,732 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street with appointments beginning at 8 a.m.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.