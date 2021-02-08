Collin County

Collin County Works to Catch Up on Postponed Clark Stadium COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The county overbooked its appointment windows late last week

By Yona Gavino

NBC 5 News

Days after overbooking forced some people to be turned away at one of Collin County's largest COVID-19 vaccination sites, things appeared to run more smoothly Monday at John Clark Stadium in Plano.

Hundreds of people with appointments to receive the vaccine were turned away on Thursday after Collin County Health Care Services said it overbooked appointments because it saw large numbers of no-shows on daily appointment schedules earlier in the week.

A vaccine contractor said it would make changes and those turned away were offered new appointment times.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Rockwall County 18 mins ago

‘We Need More:' County Judge Says Rockwall Has Storage for Up to 20,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

coronavirus 38 mins ago

15 Deaths, 1,059 New COVID-19 Cases Added Monday in Tarrant County; ICUs at 94%

“I thought, 'Great, I’ve got the weekend to recover.' About three or four hours later I get another phone call that said, 'We’re sorry for the inconvenience but you’ve now been rescheduled until Monday,'” said Shelbi Morales, who got vaccinated Monday after her Friday appointment was postponed.

An estimated 750 people were turned away Thursday, even though they waited for hours and had a valid appointment.

“I was a little annoyed about being rescheduled but, like my husband and I both said, it’s worth it. It’s worth a little bit of frustration,” Morales said.

The company hired to handle vaccination operations said it was working on improving technology and installing new software to handle appointments.  

Matthew Murphy, of Frisco, arrived up cautiously optimistic, after having to re-arrange his schedule last week. 

“I’m a veterinarian. I had 6 surgeries scheduled, so I had to reschedule a bunch of things, and then call them back and say, 'Yep, we’re ready to go again.' So it’s a pain in the butt,” Murphy said.

The issue was brought up Monday afternoon at the Collin County Commissioners Court. 

The county said it hoped to catch up on rescheduled appointments as soon as possible.

“Today they’re doing will-calls that have rolled over from Thursday and Friday. As of about noon they had about 500 they’d handled, so we’re expecting they’ll get up right around 1,000,” Collin County Administrator Bill Bilyeu said.

This article tagged under:

Collin CountyPlanocoronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us