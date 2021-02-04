Collin County Apologizes for Overscheduling Appointments at Clark Stadium Vaccination Center

Major issues were reported Thursday at one of Collin County's biggest vaccination centers in Plano.

Hundreds of people who had vaccine appointments waited in line for hours outside John Clark Stadium only to be turned away.

"I arrived at the stated time only to be in a car line that lasted for two hours" said one NBC 5 viewer via email. "That would have been okay with me, except when I got to the entrance it had been blocked off. I was told they were closed for the day.

Another NBC 5 viewer reported his wife waited for two and half hours before being turned away and told to try again tomorrow.

The Collin County Health Department said earlier in the week it saw large numbers of no-shows on our daily appointment schedules.

The health department estimated 30% of people with appointments wouldn't show up, and to compensate the county over-scheduled in hopes of administering as many shots as possible, but that left some people who had appointments without the vaccine.

"My wife and I just waited in line for about three hours along with probably hundreds of other residents only to be turned away just before getting to the entrance," NBC 5 viewer Matthew Ayres said via email.

County officials apologized for the miscalculation.

"We’re in the process (right now) of contacting folks, apologizing to them and re-scheduling their appointments as fast as we can," a spokesperson said via email. "We’re also scaling back how many we estimate we can serve in a timely manner each day. We don’t want long lines, and we’re trying to balance these issues."

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.