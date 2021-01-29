Collin County to Open Two More COVID-19 Vaccination Centers; 43K Doses of Expected Next Week

Collin County is expecting to receive a large increase in doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from The Department of State Health Services next week and plans to open two more vaccination sites, giving them six total locations where vaccines will be administered.

The DSHS notified county health officials that 42,900 doses of vaccine are coming to Collin County providers to help vaccination efforts, according to an email from Collin County Judge Chris Hill on Friday.

Hill said the allotment from the state will be the single-largest shipment to the county by the state since the vaccination program started in December 2020.

Two new sites, one at Texas Health Resources (Plano Presbyterian Hospital) and another in Frisco, will open next week and will vaccinate people from the county's waitlist. Officials with Baylor Scott & White Health have notified county officials that they, too, will begin using the county list, making it five locations working from Collin County's vaccine waitlist.

A total of six sites in Collin County will now be administering the vaccine, all are by appointment only and are only for those in groups 1A and 1B. They are:

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS), currently operating at Plano ISD's John Clark Stadium.

The city of Frisco, which will be operating next week at a site to be determined.

The city of McKinney, currently operating at the McKinney ISD football stadium.

Texas Health Resources, which will be operating at the Sam Johnson Recreation Center in Plano.

Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW), currently operating at the BSW facility in Frisco.

The city of Allen, currently operating at the Allen ISD football stadium (Allen is administering vaccines from their own waitlist -- register here).

The five providers using the Collin County vaccine waitlist are currently serving individuals with numbers up to #8000. Those registered will be contacted from the information on file with the county after their vaccine is available.

With the additional locations, Collin County officials expect to make a significant dent in the vaccine waitlist, which as of Thursday morning topped 200,000 registrations.

Collin County developed a cooperative vaccine partnership with 29 other local jurisdictions earlier this month to create a single vaccine waitlist and to provide vaccinations as efficiently as possible to residents of Collin County and Texas.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

"On behalf of the entire Collin County Commissioners Court, we are grateful for the amazing efforts of so many people who are working with us to provide vaccines to our community," said Hill.

Hill also said that he's proud of the Collin County Community coming together to help fight off COVID-19.

"I'm proud of our Collin County community that has pulled together to make this possible, especially our healthcare workers, partner agencies, and our legislative delegation. Thank you to Gov. Abbott and all the state officials involved in sending more vaccine doses our way."

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.