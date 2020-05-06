coronavirus

Collin County Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19

Collin County officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county total to 839.

More than 550 people in the county have recovered and 22 have died from the virus, official said.

In additon to the 11 new cases, Collin County Health Care Services reassigned one of the cases previously assigned to Allen.

Of those 12 cases, seven are in Plano and two are in Murphy. There is one each in Dallas, Fairview and Wylie.

