Collin County Moving Forward With Plans for COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Center

Collin County is moving forward with plans to set up COVID-19 vaccine mega distribution centers, but the wait continues for the state to roll out more vaccines.

County commissioners on Monday voted to approve a contract with Curative Medical Associates for setting up mega sites and mobile clinics, according to a news release. Each site will be capable of delivering up to 6,000 doses per day. The sites will be capable of handling both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Curative Medical Associates is the same company used by the county for large-scale coronavirus testing.

Further details on when the mega-sites will open and where they will be located will be announced once the county receives more vaccine shipments from the state.

By Monday, more than 83,000 people have been registered on the county's website to receive their vaccinations. But the county has only received 1,000 doses of the vaccine from the state since December, and those have already been administered or scheduled.

Those who register will be told when and where the sites will open as well as updates from the state's supply.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Collin County, click here for more information and to register.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.