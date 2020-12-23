Collin County Adds Record Number of COVID-19 Cases for 3rd Straight Day; 452 Hospitalized

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting an additional 1,113 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Collin County.

Wednesday's report marked the third straight day on which the county has broken its single-day record of COVID-19 cases. DSHS reported 717 new cases Monday and 959 new cases Tuesday.

Collin County Health Care Services on Wednesday reported 452 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 -- up from 440 the day before.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has a total of 39,079 confirmed cases of the virus and 340 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

The state also reports a total of 4,090 probable infections in the county on Wednesday.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."