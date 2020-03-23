City of Grand Prairie Closes Public Access to Facilities

The City of Grand Prairie on Monday moved all public business to phone and email indefinitely amid the Coronavirus Outbreak. Grand Prairie city staff remain on the job, focusing on virtual services for residents.

Here's a list of city businesses and their statuses:

Airport: Grand Prairie Airport offices are closed. Radial Cafe is open for takeout

Animal Services - Prairie Paws: Adoption appointments discontinued. Staff will respond to emergency calls only

City Hall: Offices closed to public, services available online

Code Compliance: No garage sale permits. Code officers working complaints in the field.

Court: Municipal Court closed to the public. Place any paperwork in night drop box. Use Municipal Court website to make payments.

Fire and Emergency Services: Staffed and operational

Garbage Collection: continues as scheduled with exceptions

Housing Department: modified processes

Landfill: Open

Legal Services: email or call to report insurance claims or check on the status of an existing claim

Libraries: Closed, return books and movies to any book drop. Tools available online

Parks and Recreation: Offices closed. See city website for detailed information about specific programs.

Planning and Development: closed to public

Police: Public Safety Building closed to public. No visitors at detention center.

Police Auto Pound: See website for detailed hours

Tourist Center: Closed

Water Billing: lobby closed. Customers may use the drive through or pay bills online

Water Utilities: Call for water breaks and emergencies

City of Grand Prairie Website