Cedar Hill ISD to Expand Grab and Go Meals to Highlands Elementary

Cedar Hill ISD will expands its meal service to a fifth campus on Monday

By Hannah Jones

Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill ISD will expand its "Grab and Go" meal service to a fifth campus, Highlands Elementary, starting Monday.

Lunch, dinner, and the next day’s breakfast will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the campuses listed below:

  • Plummer Elementary School (Door #5) 
  • High Pointe Elementary School (Door #11) 
  • Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15) 
  • Cedar Hill High School (Door #14) 
  • Highlands Elementary School (Door #3)

Cedar Hill ISD has served more than 8,800 meals since the program began on March 16. 

