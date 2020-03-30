Cedar Hill ISD to Expand Grab and Go Meals to Highlands Elementary

Cedar Hill ISD will expand its "Grab and Go" meal service to a fifth campus, Highlands Elementary, starting Monday.

Lunch, dinner, and the next day’s breakfast will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the campuses listed below:

Plummer Elementary School (Door #5)

High Pointe Elementary School (Door #11)

Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)

Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)

Highlands Elementary School (Door #3)

Cedar Hill ISD has served more than 8,800 meals since the program began on March 16.