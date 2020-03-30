coronavirus

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Changes Free Meal Service to One Day a Week

Starting Monday, CFBISD will change its free Grab and Go meal service to one day a week

By Hannah Jones

Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District announced Sunday that it will change its free Grab and Go meal service to one day a week, starting Monday.

The change to the schedule will give a week’s worth of food at one time to all children 18 years or younger during the school closure. The meal service will include five breakfasts and five lunches.

Grab and Go meal service will continue Monday through Friday, but the times and locations will vary.  

Children 18 years and younger may pick up meals, but if the child is not able to be present, parents or guardians may pick up meals on the child’s behalf so long as they provide the student's ID number as verification.

The Grab and Go Site Schedule is as follows:

EVERY MONDAY (Pick-up at the back of the school on the porch)

  •  Ranchview: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

EVERY TUESDAY (Pick up is near the school bus)

  • Blair: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Blanton: 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
  • Bush: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
  • Carrollton: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Country Place: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Davis: 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
  • Freeman: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Field: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Good: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
  • Furneaux: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • La Villita: 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
  • Kent: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Las Colinas: 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
  • Landry: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • McCoy: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Long: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • McWhorter: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • McKamy: 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
  • Rainwater: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
  • Polk: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Riverchase: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Rosemeade: 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
  • Sheffield Primary: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
  • Strickland: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
  • Stark: 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
  • Thompson: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

 EVERY WEDNESDAY (Pick-up is at the north side of school)

  •  Smith: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

EVERY THURSDAY (Pick-up is at back of school through window off patio)

  •  Creekview: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

EVERY FRIDAY (Pick-up is at back of school on porch)

  • Turner: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Weekly updates and changes to the meal schedule are available at www.cfbisd.edu/covid19/.

