Bubble Drive-Thru Brings Joy to Park Glen Residents Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Park Glen residents got a special treat on Easter Sunday: a bubble drive-thru.

Organizers called it the Great Drive-Thru Bubble-In, and the goal was to bring joy to the neighborhood amid this time of isolation.

Event organizers lined the sides of the road with bubble machines, and families could drive through the bubbles with their windows up in order to practice social distancing.

More than 40 bubble machines and 6,720 ounces of bubbles solution were donated or purchased by event organizers.

Grace Community Church provided a safe location for the event with an appropriate parking lot and driveway. Organizers set up the bubble machines under the covered drive at the church, and the machines produced more than 25,000 bubbles per minute.

“We really wanted to inspire neighbors with creative, joyful solutions to quarantine and to encourage them to build the neighborhood they want to live in,” Daniel Guido, Park Glen resident and event organizer, said.

The event was free and available for individuals of all ages and abilities.