BBB Says Government Agency Impostors Are on the Rise

The pandemic has brought forth a wave of scams.

A new Better Business Bureau study, released Wednesday, has found that government impostor scams are on the rise.

These types of scammers have been around for years but this recent batch is taking it to the next level, spoofing the big agencies tied to helping people during the crisis.

“Whenever there’s a moment of unrest or discord there’s a crisis, scammers prey on people‘s fears,” said Phylissia Clark with the Better Business Bureau Serving North Central Texas. “They prey on people‘s lack of information and confusion. And also the sense of urgency related to whatever is going on.”

If scammers prey on people’s vulnerabilities, there’s plenty of that to go around right now.

According to the BBB study, the Social Security Administration said impersonators have quadrupled since last year.

The CDC has been spoofed by scammers posing as contact tracers, tricking you into thinking you’ve been exposed so you can give them sensitive information. Others ask for “donations” to the CDC.

OSHA has been spoofed with fake “workplace compliance” issues.

Scammers are even spoofing the Small Business Administration, randomly targeting small businesses and entrepreneurs that are often are desperate for funding to keep their businesses open and employees paid.

“If you get something from an agency that you’ve never heard of or something that you’re not expecting. Or something that just seems out of the box or strange, like this particular agency, would not contact you – that’s a massive red flag,” said Clark.

Gary Smith is a special agent for the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. It’s a division of the U.S. Treasury Department specifically working with the Internal Revenue Service to crack down on these scammers and launch investigations to help consumers.

He said Texas is the third most victimized state for IRS scams, with losses over the years totaling $7 million.

Right now, Smith’s department is getting inundated with complaints of stimulus check fraud.

Since March, he said millions have been called by scammers posing as IRS employees, offering to help them get their stimulus check quicker. Others are stealing identities or even people stealing checks through the mail.

“The IRS is never going to call you, send you an email or send you a letter asking for your personal information. They’re just not going to do that so that should be the first red flag,” he said.

Smith said it's hard to catch these scammers -- who almost all operate abroad -- and he's warning people to prepare for another wave of scammers once the second round of stimulus checks go through.

“We’re sure there will be lots of scams out there. The scammers are working very hard to stay one step ahead of the game. So they’re paying attention to what’s going on,” he said. “There’s no doubt that they’ll be reaching out to taxpayers across the country trying to scam them out of their hard-earned money.”

So big takeaways: Just hang up.

None of these major agencies are going to reach out to you directly by phone. A contact tracer or the IRS is not going to ask you for money through a visa gift card.

Click here to read the BBB study for more information.

If you need to file a complaint about a government agency imposter, here are some numbers you can call: