coronavirus

Answering Your Questions & Concerns About the Coronavirus

By Alanna Quillen

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dr. Harvey Castro of Trusted ER visited the NBC 5 studios to talk with us about the questions and concerns he's getting from patients regarding the coronavirus.

If you want to keep the conversation going, Texas Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) is hosting a town hall and a briefing on the coronavirus Friday in Dallas.

The event is from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Dallas County Health and Human Services Building. The address is 2377 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, room 627.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Plano 6 mins ago

Woman Accused of Serving Alcohol to Plano Teens the Night They Died in a Fiery Crash

Dallas 1 hour ago

Police Search for Missing 11-Year-Old and 13-Year-Old From Dallas

Space is limited, so you are asked to RSVP online by clicking here.

You can also submit your own questions online and watch it through a live stream as well on Congressman Allred's Facebook page.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us