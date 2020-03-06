Answering Your Questions & Concerns About the Coronavirus

Dr. Harvey Castro of Trusted ER visited the NBC 5 studios to talk with us about the questions and concerns he's getting from patients regarding the coronavirus.

If you want to keep the conversation going, Texas Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) is hosting a town hall and a briefing on the coronavirus Friday in Dallas.

The event is from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Dallas County Health and Human Services Building. The address is 2377 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, room 627.

Space is limited, so you are asked to RSVP online by clicking here.

You can also submit your own questions online and watch it through a live stream as well on Congressman Allred's Facebook page.