6 Available ICU Beds in Denton County Wednesday, DCPH Adds 650 New Cases

Denton County Public Health is reporting that six ICU beds remain in the county Wednesday afternoon while also reporting another 650 new cases of COVID-19.

The county health department also reported there were 231 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, nine more than Tuesday, including 40 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 75% Wednesday, leaving 233 total beds available for future patients, including six in ICUs. The ICUs are 94% occupied and 46% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information.

Of the 650 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 529 are active while 121 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 44,808 with 30,991 estimated recoveries and 13,580 estimated active cases.

The county announced no new deaths Wednesday, holding the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county at 237 since March 2020.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The county is also working on establishing a mass vaccination hub similar to the ones recently opened with the state health department in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

Like in other counties, those who would like to receive a vaccine must register first (link above in the blue box) or they will not be vaccinated.

Denton County Public Health has not yet revealed the location of their mass vaccination hub but said that it will be a drive-through location and that people will be asked to remain in their cars and masked while vaccinated. More details, including registration information, can be found here.

