5 Deaths, 663 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County has 22,665 cases of the coronavirus, 304 deaths and 10,894 recoveries

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County Public Health reported five additional deaths Tuesday and 663 new cases of the coronavirus.

The deaths include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 80s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

The county has reported a total of 22,665 cases, 304 deaths and 10,894 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

