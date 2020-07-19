5 Deaths, 422 New Cases of the Coronavirus Reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health reported the deaths of five residents Sunday and 422 new cases of the coronavirus.

The deaths include a White Settlement man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Benbrook man in his 70s and a Pantego woman in her 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

The new cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Benbrook, Colleyville, Crowley, Edgecliff Village, Euless, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Lake Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Southlake, Watauga, Westworth Village, White Settlement and unincorporated Tarrant County.

The county has reported a total of 21,617 cases, 298 deaths and 10,382 recoveries.

Seventy percent of the nearly 5,664 available hospital beds in the county were occupied Saturday. Of those, 16% were being used by confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has increased since April. On April 1, there were 129 confirmed patients in the hospital and 55 were in ICU beds. Following Thursday's high of all-time high of 708 confirmed patients, that number had dipped down to 655 patients on Saturday.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.