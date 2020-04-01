4th Dallas Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A fourth Dallas police officer tested positive for the coronavirus, the department said Wednesday morning.

The officer, whose name was not released, worked at the South Central Patrol and has been out sick since March 24.

A police news release did not describe the severity of the officer's symptoms.

The area of the building where the officer worked has been sprayed and sanitized by a contracted cleaning crew, the department said.

No other officers have shown signs of symptoms as of Wednesday morning.

The department says three other officers who have COVID-19 are recovering at home and did not require hospitalization.

