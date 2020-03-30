3rd Dallas Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A third Dallas police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, the department said Monday.

The officer works at the department's In-Service Academy in Red Bird and has been out sick since Wednesday, police said.

The officer was not identified, but is recovering at home, Dallas police said.

The department confirmed its case in an officer March 19 and its second on March 20.

All three Dallas police officers have not required hospitalization and are self-isolating at home.