2020 Dallas Pride Parade and Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 Dallas Pride Parade and Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The two-day event initially planned for June 6 and 7 in Fair Park, was first rescheduled to July 25 and 26. However, on Friday, the Dallas Pride Board of Directors made the decision to cancel all in-person events.

The group will instead explore the world of virtual pride events, like many others across the country.

"The health and safety of our community, families and allies is the top priority every year when planning Dallas Pride," said Dallas Pride Executive Director Jaron Turnbow.

The virtual events will be centered around the theme of 'The Pride of Texas.'

When asked about the possibility of reaching an even larger audience with virtual events, Turnbow said: " Going to a virtual platform for 2020 allows Dallas Pride to be visible in a new way and to a much larger audience. This is especially important for our younger generations, inside and outside of the city in rural America, who may not have transportation to a pride event, because they are either not old enough, don’t have a driver’s license or are not out to their friends and family to ask for a ride. There are also the elders of our LGBTQ+ community that find it hard to attend large events with thousands of people, those with disabilities, those who may not able to attend for many other reasons, it really allows us all as a community to come together in a new and exciting way."

Organizers also said the possibility of continuing virtual events in the future is also a huge possibility.

"Being able to carry the momentum from a virtual pride into subsequent years in conjunction with in-person events, may very well be the fresh perspective that pride celebrations across the globe needs. We are very excited to explore the world of virtual," said Turnbow.

The Dallas Pride Board of Directors also released a new message for this year's pride events, 'No virus is stronger than a community. We are truly #InThisTogether because we know very well that #LoveWins."