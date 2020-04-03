Dallas Pride Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dallas Pride has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride, announced Friday that the 37th annual Dallas Pride festivities have been postponed until the end of July.

The Miller Lite Music Festival in the Park, the Family Pride Zone, and Teen Pride have been rescheduled to Saturday, July 25, at Fair Park.

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 26, also in Fair Park.

All festival and parade registrations will be moved to the respective new dates.

More information can be found on the Dallas Pride website.