coronavirus

Dallas Pride Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 37th annual Dallas Pride festivities have been postponed until the end of July

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Pride Parade
NBC 5 News

Dallas Pride has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride, announced Friday that the 37th annual Dallas Pride festivities have been postponed until the end of July.

The Miller Lite Music Festival in the Park, the Family Pride Zone, and Teen Pride have been rescheduled to Saturday, July 25, at Fair Park.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 11 mins ago

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus 49 mins ago

Advocates Fight to Protect Texas Inmates From COVID-19

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 26, also in Fair Park.

All festival and parade registrations will be moved to the respective new dates.

More information can be found on the Dallas Pride website.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us