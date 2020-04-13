2 More COVID-19 Related Deaths Confirmed in Collin County

Two more Collin County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, county health officials say.

The latest victims of the pandemic live in Wylie and McKinney. No further information has been released, though the county health department is expected to release more information about the victims Monday afternoon.

The county health department also confirmed the addition of 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 472.

Collin County Health Care Services also reports 259 people have recovered from the virus, 20 are hospitalized and 283 others are under isolation at home.

