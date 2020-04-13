WATCH: Gov. Abbott to Announce Small Business Initiative at 11:30 A.M. Monday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Monday to announce a new small business initiative.

The governor's announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Abbott will be joined by Janie Barrera, President and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, President and COO of Goldman Sachs via Zoom Video Communications.

While the first part of Monday's news conference will take place on Zoom, the entire news conference will be streamed in the player at the top of this story.