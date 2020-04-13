coronavirus

WATCH: Gov. Abbott to Announce Small Business Initiative at 11:30 A.M. Monday

Greg Abbott
NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Monday to announce a new small business initiative.

The governor's announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Abbott will be joined by Janie Barrera, President and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, President and COO of Goldman Sachs via Zoom Video Communications.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

UT Dallas 3 hours ago

UT Dallas Custodian in Running for National Award

Dallas 4 hours ago

#MotivationMonday : Finding Beauty From Within (No Pros Needed)

While the first part of Monday's news conference will take place on Zoom, the entire news conference will be streamed in the player at the top of this story.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusGreg AbbottTexas news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us