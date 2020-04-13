2 Grand Prairie HelloFresh Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Two HelloFresh employees in Grand Prairie have tested positive for coronavirus, the company says.

Both employees were quarantined away from the facility after showing symptoms while they awaited test results, a HelloFresh spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there was not an indication of a direct link between the two cases and that any employees who may have had "sustained contact" with either person would self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, HelloFresh has executed "hospital-grade sanitizing measures" everyday, but intensified those cleanings in areas where the two employees were and in other "high-touch areas," the spokesperson said.

Both employees are receiving full compensation while they are away from the facility.