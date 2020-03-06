2 Additional Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Houston Area

Officials in Fort Bend County confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

The two cases are two women, both in their 60's, with a history of international travel. Health officials said the women were both part of a group that recently traveled to Egypt.

The first case in the Houston area was reported Wednesday, also in Fort Bend County. Health officials said the 70-year-old man had received a "presumptive positive" test for the virus and was in stable condition.

On Thursday, Harris County officials announced four coronavirus cases, one in the city of Houston and three others in unincorporated Harris County.

On Friday, officials announced a second coronavirus case in the city of Houston.

The total number of cases in the Houston area, as of Friday at 6 p.m., stands at eight: two cases in Houston, three cases in Harris County and three cases in Fort Bend County.

All of the patients were in the same tour group that traveled to the Middle East in February.

How to Avoid 2019-nCoV Infection:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott