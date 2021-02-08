Tarrant County Public Health added another 15 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 1,059 new cases of the virus.

The latest 81 victims in Tarrant County, "include a man from Arlington who exceeded 90, a woman from Crowley who exceeded 90, a woman from Grand Prairie in her 80s, two women from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Bedford in her 70s, a man from Grapevine in his 70s, a man from Benbrook in his 70s, three men from Fort Worth in their 60s, two men from Arlington in their 60s, a man from Forest Hill in his 50s, and a woman from White Settlement in her 40s. All had underlying health conditions."

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

TCPH said Monday, Feb. 8 that 212,756 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Tarrant County including 200,393 (94%) to Tarrant County residents and 12,363 (6%) to residents of other counties. TCPH said approximately 8% of the Tarrant County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 2% have received two doses.

This week providers in the county received more than 25,000 first dose vaccines. To get on the vaccine waitlist, click the link in the box above.

Tarrant County is also reporting Monday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 86% while ICU occupancy is at 94% through Sunday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 20% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 15.7% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 903 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Sunday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 984. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and is the lowest its been since mid-December.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 9,403 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,343 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 940 more confirmed cases Monday than the most recent report and 119 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 196,739 confirmed cases of the virus and 33,349 probable cases for a total of 230,088 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,708 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 189,861.

There are currently an estimated 37,754 active cases of the virus and 2,473 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.