12th Dallas Police Officer Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Matt Jackson

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Police Department announced on Tuesday that a twelfth patrol officer has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer worked out of the south-central patrol division. The officer's last day on the job was Tuesday, April 14. DPD said the individual began experiencing coronavirus symptoms the next day and went for testing on Saturday, April 18. The officer learned of the positive test results on Tuesday and notified supervisors. The officer is now under quarantine for the next 14 days or possibly longer until cleared by DPD's medical team to return.

DPD said the officer's workspace and patrol car will be cleaned and sanitized by a professional company.

14 people who work for DPD have now tested positive for coronavirus, 12 officers, a communications dispatcher, and a public service officer. Five of the 12 officers have recovered and are back at work.

