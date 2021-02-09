covid-19 vaccine

Grand Prairie, Irving Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Site

The Theatre at Grand Prairie is reopening to distribute a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in North Texas has proved challenging for many people who are eligible to receive the vaccine. For those who have received the first dose, there’s another wave of confusion about how to get the second dose within the recommended time frame.

Grand Prairie will reopen their vaccination site at The Theater in Grand Prairie this week to distribute 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The facility will open on Feb. 10 and will provide vaccines only to those with scheduled appointments.

Registration for the vaccine is required on the Dallas County registration list and individuals must meet the state's criteria to get an appointment.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group in Texas, see this page from the Texas DSHS.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to people who qualify for Phase 1A or 1B criteria. Walk-up vaccinations are not accepted.

As vaccines become available, the site will open on an as-needed basis. When there is more consistent availability, city leaders expect to offer vaccines at the theater Monday through Friday.

