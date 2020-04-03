coronavirus

Dallas Steakhouse Serves Steaks, Salmon at Local Hospitals

By Laura Harris

Nick & Sam's

Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse in Dallas is known for its steaks, décor and celebrities and athletes who often frequent the dining room.

Recently, they served some local celebrities: medical personnel at four hospitals in North Texas. Those hospitals included Baylor Medical Center, UT Southwestern, Parkland and Medical City.

The hot meals included filet mignon, Ora King salmon, salads, penne ala Vodka and cheesecakes -- all donated to the people who are risking their lives to save so many during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think, just look at what’s going on in the world today, we felt obligated to do what we could and give back. What better way than providing a hot meal to the health care workers that are fighting this first hand every day,” chef and co-owner Samir Dhurandhar said.

Nick & Sam's

Small businesses and restaurants across North Texas are struggling to survive amid stay-at-home orders that have drastically cut their business. Dhurandhar credits the generosity of their loyal customers who helped make the food donations happen.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 18 mins ago

Local 11-Year-Old Gets Creative, Takes Trip of A Lifetime (Sort Of)

coronavirus 24 mins ago

Local HS Students Thank Teachers on Social Media for Continued Support

“It has a lot to do with our guests. Our regular guests have helped us with donations to feed health care workers and we have been getting a lot of support from the community through helping us with our delivery and pick up service,” Dhurandhar said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us