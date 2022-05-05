Tablet computers

Which Tablet is Best for Your Needs?

By Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports

Tablets have been around for a while, and many people love them for reading, surfing the web, and emailing. If you need something in between a phone and a laptop, Consumer Reports has some tips for finding the right tablet at the right price.

If you’re looking for a tablet to surf the web or for your kids to watch videos, the good news is you don’t have to spend a lot.

There are a couple of nice options under $100. That’s right—under $100! That includes the Consumer Reports-recommended Amazon Fire HD 8 (32 gigabytes) for about $90. It has an 8-inch screen, expandable storage, and an impressive battery life of more than 15 hours.

An even less expensive option is the older Amazon Fire 7 (16GB) for about $50. With a 6.9-inch screen, it’s lightweight and is a decent choice for checking email or reading the news.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Both of these Amazon tablets allow restricted profiles for kids, which makes them a great option for families.

That’s also true for Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Tab A 8.0 WiFi (32GB) for about $130. It’s one of the best tablets under $300 in Consumer Reports’ exclusive ratings. It has a good 8-inch display and received an 'excellent' score for predicted reliability.

Or if you want something a little larger, consider last year’s Apple iPad (64GB) for about $330. It has a high-quality 10.2-inch display and has excellent speed for everyday tasks.

Consumer Reports

The latest news from Consumer Reports magazine.

Consumer Reports May 4

How to Eat Healthy This Cinco de Mayo

Mother's Day May 2

What to Buy in May 2022

These are great little tablets that earn 'excellent' scores in almost every category, including owner satisfaction and performance.

If you need more of a workhorse tablet, one that might even replace a laptop for tasks like video editing, and you have some money to burn, consider the top-of-the-line model, Apple’s iPad Pro (128GB) with a 12.9-inch screen for about $1,100. It’s faster than most other tablets in Consumer Reports’ ratings. It takes excellent photos and video, has a top-quality display, and is very easy to use.

One thing to keep in mind when choosing a tablet: Not all app stores are created equal. Both Google and Apple’s app stores have much more to offer than what’s available for Fire OS.

This article tagged under:

Tablet computersConsumer Reports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us