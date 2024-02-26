How to your make sure your indoor air is fresh during winter months

Even if the weather outside isn’t frightful, you might still be dealing with dry and dirty indoor air – especially when we keep windows and doors closed in winter. Consumer Reports says adding humidifiers and air purifiers can help – but there are some things to keep in mind.

Winter air can be dry and uncomfortable, and while a humidifier can help keep the air inside of your home at a comfortable level, a humidifier that isn’t cleaned properly can produce mold spores

Some mold can cause flu-like symptoms, skin rashes, eye and lung irritation! To keep your humidifier fresh, follow the manufacturer’s instructions which typically include daily and weekly maintenance.

Here are some general guidelines from Consumer Reports: Every week, give your humidifier a deep cleaning with vinegar. Also be sure to replace the filter according to your owner’s manual.

Indoor air pollutants from gas stoves and volatile organic compounds emitted from cleaning agents, pesticides and aerosols can irritate your throat, nose, and eyes and even damage internal organs.

In addition to humidifiers, you can use air purifiers to reduce allergens and indoor air pollutants, and just like humidifiers, it’s a good idea to keep these well-maintained.

Consumer Reports says you can also improve indoor air quality by vacuuming regularly and limiting indoor smoke from wood fires, candles and incense.

Another tip from Consumer Reports – think about ventilation. Use your range hood while you’re cooking. And when it’s not too chilly, open the window to let the cleaner, outside air inside your house.