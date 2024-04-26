Many of us try to eat healthier, buying organic and less processed foods to reduce harmful ingredients whenever possible. But have you thought about potentially harmful materials in your cookware? Consumer Reports reveals the serious problem with tips on choosing safer cookware for delicious and healthy meals.

There isn’t strong evidence linking aluminum to an increased risk of dementia – But when it comes to toxins in cookware, there is reason to be concerned about the nonstick coating Teflon.

Teflon is the brand name for PTFE. It’s made with PFAS chemicals, which are also called forever chemicals because they break down so slowly in the environment. These chemicals can accumulate in the body and are linked to serious health concerns, including cancer and reproductive issues.

Non-coated cookware made of stainless steel, carbon steel, and cast-iron, are good alternatives to Teflon but they may not fully prevent food from sticking. Ceramic-coated cookware is also a great option, food tends not to stick to it, and the coating is unlikely to contain harmful chemicals.

In Consumer Reports’ tests of nonstick frying pans, Caraway and Greenpan, both with ceramic coatings, topped its ratings. Pans by Tramontina and Staub stand out among Consumer Reports' tests of cast-iron pans.

No matter what type of cookware you choose, make sure it specifically states it’s PFAS-free or PTFE-free, and don’t ignore the use and care instructions that come with it. For example, use soft utensils and avoid stacking them.

Microplastics and plastic chemicals like BPA are other potentially harmful substances that can find their way into our food. To reduce your exposure, swap out plastic food storage for glass or stainless-steel containers, and opt for utensils made from other materials.