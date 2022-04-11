Best Ways to Make Your Pet Comfortable and Happy

Whether you’re a dog or cat lover, your pet is a part of your family, which means you want them to be as happy and comfortable as possible. Consumer Reports has some great ideas to help make your pet as snug as a bug in a rug.

A GOOD DOG BED IS A GOOD IDEA

When a Consumer Reports reporter adopted her dog, she got him a simple thin, flat dog bed and thought that’d be enough. But her dog refused to sleep on the bed. He preferred her reading chair, the couch, or the reporter’s bed. It wasn’t until a friend admonished her for his cheap bed that she finally invested and got him something a little nicer.

The investment was well worth it, because her loves his new bed and is now a much happier pup. And just like us, our pets need a comfortable place to sleep, especially since they spend an average of 50% of their day sleeping and another 30% just loafing around.

A high-quality dog bed is a great option to give your dog a place to sleep and chill out - especially if you have a dog who is older and maybe has joint issues.

A new puppy in the house? A dog bed that’s chew-proof and waterproof may be your best bet.

If you’ve got an older dog, beds made of egg crate foam or memory foam can really help ease those achy joints.

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST CAT TREE

And let’s not forget about our other four-legged friends. Cats need a comfortable place to sleep and relax too - like a cat tree.

A cat tree is a great way to check off a lot of boxes for your cat's needs. It provides a comfy sleeping area for them, a scratching post, and cats love being elevated, so it gives them a nice perch.

Like us, cats have their own personal preferences as well, so choose the cat tree that fits your cat best.

For example, if your cat likes to hang out in empty boxes, maybe they’d prefer a cat tree with lots of cozy cubbies. If your cat is a climber, look for a tree with lots of platforms and high vantage points.

If you get a cat tree, try putting it against the wall - so your cat feels safe - but also near a window, so it has a view of what’s going on outside.

To make that cat tree a little bit easier on your eyes, you can cover the platforms with faux fur, which will also make it cozier for your cat.