Dallas ISD Working to Create an Anti-Racist District

The Dallas ISD is working to create an anti-racist district.

The District has created a learning plan to train all campus and central office staff within one year in an effort to decrease unconscious bias and increase cultural intelligence.

Dallas ISD will have two webinars and at least three town hall meetings that anyone can attend.

NBC 5 spoke with the district's Deputy Chief in Charge of Racial Equity as well as Sandra Upton, a national expert on diversity, equity and inclusion.

They explained what an anti-racist organization looks like, and how Dallas ISD plans to do it. You can see that video in the player above.