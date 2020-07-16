Community Conversations: Radio Personalities of ‘DeDe in the Morning' Talk the Future of Change

NBC 5 is continuing the conversation about racial injustice and what can be done to see effective change in North Texas and across the country.

Our recent conversation featured the radio personalities from Dallas-based syndicated radio show "DeDe in the Morning." DeDe McGuire, Lady Jade, Michael Shawn and Rudy Rush can be heard on K104-FM in North Texas, and they say they have always used their platform to inform the public on social issues.

“I realize that our job is to take their thoughts off of what is going on because it’s a lot,” McGuire said. “When we are talking about the coronavirus itself and then black lives matter, it can just be daunting on your mental health. So for me, I felt like my job was to give them that escape. We can give them what is going on but I also think we give them an escape”

They spoke with NBC 5 Today co-anchor Laura Harris about everything from the power of social media during the Black Lives Matter movement to the responsibility everyone has to take to move towards change.

Watch more of this conversation Thursday, July 16 on NBC 5 First at Four.