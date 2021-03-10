Walmart is Converting One North Dallas Store into an Online-Only Location

Walmart is converting one of its North Dallas stores into a fulfillment center for online delivery and pickup orders as it tries to find faster ways to serve customers.

The Walmart Supercenter at 13739 N. Central Expressway just north of I-635 on the west frontage road will close March 30.

The 200 employees will be able to transfer to three Walmart Supercenters and one Neighborhood Market that are located within 5 miles of the store while it's under construction, said Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson. Employees who want to return to the I-635 location will be trained to work in a fulfillment center when it reopens in spring 2022.

