AMERICAN AIRLINES

Thousands of American Air Flight Attendants Laid Off

By Jack Highberger

NBC 5 News

After billions of dollars in additional federal aid failed to come on Wednesday, airlines across the country plan to lay off tens of thousands of workers.

Among the jobs expected to be the hardest hit are flight attendants, with Fort Worth-based American Airlines planning to lay off 8,000.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking and a little bit of shock because I think a lot of us thought the PFC(federal aid) was going to come through,” said AA flight attendant Elise Arrietta.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

transportation 40 mins ago

North Texas Bicycle and Pedestrian Project Awarded $23.5 Million

Arrietta and thousands of other American Airlines employees received letters in the mail in recent weeks notifying them that without additional federal aid their jobs, based on seniority, would be eliminated.

“It is just so sad because it is through no fault of our own, we have been working hard through the pandemic and to now lose it all, we didn’t do anything wrong,” said AA flight attendant Allie Malis.

The union representing American Airlines flight attendants has blamed inaction by congress for stalling a plan to assist the airlines that had in recent weeks received bipartisan support. Industry experts have also warned that the drastic cuts now being made by the airlines will have far-reaching ramifications, resulting in reduced service.

“Most of us are disappointed to leave our favorite career we’ve ever had,” said Arrietta.  

This article tagged under:

AMERICAN AIRLINEScoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us