Target is rolling out new safety measures for the 2020 holiday season.

The retailer said Thursday it will double the number of parking spots for curbside pickup.

You'll also be able to use your smartphone to scan items in the self-checkout lanes.

Also, Target's website will tell you if there's a line outside of the store, and let you reserve a spot in line ahead of time.

You'll see the changes put into place over the next few weeks.