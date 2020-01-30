Six Flags Announces Globe Life Park as New World Headquarters

There's a new long-term resident for Globe Life Park -- it'll be the home of the Six Flags world headquarters.

The theme park conglomerate would take over the space currently occupied by the Rangers team offices with a 15-year lease. It will be home to more than 120 full-time employees.

Globe Life Park is adjacent to the theme park property.

"Six Flags and the Texas Rangers share a long history as the original venues that made up the Arlington Entertainment District. We are thrilled with today's announcement which brings that relationship full circle," said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. "Arlington is a fantastic city with a strong commitment to community and public service and our team is excited to work, live and play here. We want to thank the Texas Rangers, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and the city council for bringing the world's first regional theme park company back to where it all began."

The XFL's Dallas Renegades will call the ballpark home for their inaugural season, which kicks off in February 2020.

The city also recently announced that USL League One's North Texas Soccer Club, an affiliate of FC Dallas, will play all of their home games at Globe Life Park for the next three seasons.