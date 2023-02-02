Portillo's to Open 2 New Restaurants in Arlington, Allen This Year

Chicagoland favorite Portillo's has confirmed plans for at least two more restaurants in North Texas and two others may also be in development, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News.

Portillo's, famous for their Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shake, said in October 2021 that they planned to open a restaurant in North Texas. That restaurant opened in The Colony late last year.

Last month, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Portillo's was expanding into Arlington and Fort Worth, based on permits filed in the cities. Portillo's, though, was mum on the unannounced locations.

On Thursday, Portillo's confirmed plans for restaurants in Allen, near the Allen Premium Outlets, and at the South Cooper Street location in Arlington mentioned last month.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, including the number of Portillo’s restaurants! We are bun-believably excited to announce that Portillo's will be opening new locations in Allen, TX and Arlington, TX this year: https://t.co/yXAwZKaxpw pic.twitter.com/4VU46ad6Uu — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) February 2, 2023

Both the Allen and Arlington restaurants will have double drive-throughs, seat between 170 and 180 guests and are expected to open later this year. The Allen location will also include an outdoor patio.

Portillo's said hiring will begin soon for managers and shift leads for both locations.

The Dallas Morning News reported at least two other locations were being considered in North Texas and were being permitted, in Rayzor Ranch in Denton and in Alliance in Fort Worth. A Portillo’s spokesperson didn't confirm either of those locations.

