Portillo's, an Iconic Chicago Hot Dog Chain, Reportedly Making Texas Debut in 2022

Portillo’s, the beloved Chicago-based hot dog restaurant also known for Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake shakes, will debut in North Texas next year, according to reports in Forbes and the Chicago Tribune.

With 67 locations in nine states, Portillo’s went public last week with about 20 million shares of its stock selling at $20 per share. The company also plans to expand to other areas with a goal of having 600 locations in 25 years.

Only a few new locations are planned for next year, but its first spot in Texas is at the top of the list.

“Texas is the number one state we ship to,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo told Forbes.

Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.