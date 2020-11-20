‘Pink Friday' Aims to Support Local Boutiques During Holiday Shopping Season

There is a new movement supporting local boutiques on the Friday before Thanksgiving.

More than 5,000 stores across the U.S. and around the world participated in the first-ever “Pink Friday” on Nov. 20, according to The Boutique Hub. The organization aims to connect the global industry as a way for owners, wholesale brands, and service providers to collaborate and network, its website states.

The shopping event is described by the organization as a “small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience” reminding people to consider shopping local first.

“We know small businesses and the boutique retail industry have been hit hard this year,” organization CEO and founder Ashley Alderson said in a press release. “These stores often get overlooked on Black Friday, but these are the real businesses we need to be supporting this year. By creating Pink Friday and positioning it the week prior to Black Friday, we’re able to celebrate those businesses this holiday season, and give them their own weekend to shine.”

Several hundred North Texas shops participated as well, including Pretty Little Babes Boutique. The online-based shop specializing in women's clothing is owned by Amber Albert of Fort Worth. She and her two daughters launched their business last year. Though she said their online model has been helpful during the pandemic, which forced many traditional stores to restructure in lieu of in-person shopping earlier this year, sales are unpredictable.

Albert said they are offering 25% off their entire site Friday.

“Shopping small, thinking about those small owners, putting a face behind your dollars before you go to those big retail stores…I think, it just means the world to us,” Albert said. “It supports our families during this hard time. We appreciate it so much.”

