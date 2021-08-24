Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Toll Brothers & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Nordstrom — Shares of the retailer slid more than 3% in extended trading despite Nordstrom beating top- and bottom-line estimates during the second quarter. The company earned 49 cents per share on $3.66 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 27 cents per share on $3.36 billion in revenue.

Toll Brothers — Toll Brothers' shares dipped more than 2% after the company missed revenue estimates during the third quarter. The company posted sales of $2.23 billion, slightly short of the $2.24 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. The company earned $1.87 per share, which was ahead of the expected $1.54.

Urban Outfitters — Shares of the retailer dipped 2% following the company's second-quarter results. Urban Outfitters earned $1.28 per share, which was ahead of the 77 cents analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $1.16 billion, also ahead of the expected $1.08 billion.