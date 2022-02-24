Money Report

Photos Show Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Sergei Malgavko | Tass | Getty Images

Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Explosions have been reported across Ukraine, including in the cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Mariupol, as well as the first casualties from the military attack.

Air raid sirens have sounded and a stay-at-home order has been issued in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine's airspace has been closed to civilian flights and classified as a conflict zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack in an address early on Thursday, declaring that Russia was beginning a "special military operation" aiming for the "demilitarization" of Ukraine. NATO, the most powerful military alliance in the world, is set to deploy more troops to eastern Europe following the invasion, with western nations condemning the attack.

A column of military vehicles leaves the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.
Sergei Malgavko | TASS | Getty Images
Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images
The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv

The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images
Residents attempt to flee Kyiv

Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Pierre Crom | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle in central Kyiv

A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle past Independence square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022.
Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images
People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate Kyiv

People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Pierre Crom | Getty Images
People queue at an ATM in Lviv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the military operation

People queue at an ATM after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.
Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters
Police officers carry a serviceman on a stretcher in the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.

Police officers carry a serviceman on a stretcher in the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.
Sergei Malgavko | Tass | Getty Images
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images
People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border

People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation, in Beregsurany, Hungary, February 24, 2022.
Bernadett Szabo | Reuters
Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which, according to the State Emergency Service, was shot down in Kyiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24, 2022.
Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service | Reuters
Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service, Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP
