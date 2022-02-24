Photos Show Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Explosions have been reported across Ukraine, including in the cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Mariupol, as well as the first casualties from the military attack.

Air raid sirens have sounded and a stay-at-home order has been issued in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine's airspace has been closed to civilian flights and classified as a conflict zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack in an address early on Thursday, declaring that Russia was beginning a "special military operation" aiming for the "demilitarization" of Ukraine. NATO, the most powerful military alliance in the world, is set to deploy more troops to eastern Europe following the invasion, with western nations condemning the attack.

Russian military hardware moved across Crimea

Sergei Malgavko | TASS | Getty Images

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv

Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv

Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images

Residents attempt to flee Kyiv

Pierre Crom | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle in central Kyiv

Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images

People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate Kyiv

Pierre Crom | Getty Images

People queue at an ATM in Lviv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the military operation

Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters

Police officers carry a serviceman on a stretcher in the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.

Sergei Malgavko | Tass | Getty Images

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images

People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border

Bernadett Szabo | Reuters

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft

Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service | Reuters

Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine