Japan Stocks Set for Lower Open; S&P 500 and Dow Close at Record Highs

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks.

The S&P 500 sailed to its 70th record close of 2021 overnight stateside.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Thursday despite gains overnight on Wall Street that saw a record close for both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,845 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,810. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,906.88.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 ticked fractionally higher in morning trade.

Wall Street record close

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 gained 0.14% to 4,793.06 — its 70th record close of 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record, rising 90.42 points to 36,488.63. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, slipping 0.1% to about 15,766.22.

Those moves came as investors continued to assess the economic risks from the omicron Covid variant that has contributed to a surge in infections in places such as the U.S. and U.K.

The World Health Organization also warned Wednesday that new Covid variants could emerge during the pandemic that are "fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection."

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.885 following a recent drop from above 96.3.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.96 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 114.8 seen against the greenback earlier in the week, The Australian dollar was at $0.7251 after a recent rise from below $0.724.